Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,751 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,433,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,003,708 shares in the company, valued at $600,778,072.24. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

