Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,592 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

