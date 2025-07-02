Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $789.42.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $746.97 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $675.49 and its 200-day moving average is $630.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

