Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $9,688,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. CICC Research raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.4%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.