Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $29,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

