M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.8%

M&T Bank stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $145.82 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

