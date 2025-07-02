Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $292.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.