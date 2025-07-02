National Bank Financial Estimates BCE Q2 Earnings

Get BCE alerts:

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. BCE has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 488.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 28.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 497,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 64.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in BCE by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 278,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.