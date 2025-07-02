National Bankshares Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$53.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.12.

RCI.B opened at C$40.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.83. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$32.42 and a 12-month high of C$56.55.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

