New Gold (TSE:NGD) Raised to “Hold” at Raymond James Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.68.

New Gold Stock Up 3.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

NGD opened at C$6.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.86. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Ankit Shah sold 42,699 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$242,103.33. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 25,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$156,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 116,747 shares of company stock worth $663,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

