New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,772,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.27.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

