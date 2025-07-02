News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of News by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in News by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of News by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

