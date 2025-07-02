Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.71. 364,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,033,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Nkarta Stock Up 3.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

