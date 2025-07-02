North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.38.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$583.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.01. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$18.83 and a 52 week high of C$31.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$247,400.00. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.