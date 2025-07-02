Northern Dynasty Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 15,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 5,965 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $798.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of -0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

