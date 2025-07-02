Northern Dynasty Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 15,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 5,965 call options.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
