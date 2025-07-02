NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.