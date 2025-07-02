Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $176.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $20,053,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

