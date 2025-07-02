Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $126,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after purchasing an additional 841,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Jamf by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 778,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 297,804 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jamf by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 167,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Jamf Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Jamf had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $123,328.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 347,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,564.30. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 16,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $173,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,524,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,085.75. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,957 shares of company stock worth $755,361 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamf Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.