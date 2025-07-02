Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 954 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 110.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $244.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

