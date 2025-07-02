Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 2.4%

ARKG opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.