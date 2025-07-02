Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives C$14.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Up 4.3%

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 17,962 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.06, for a total transaction of C$270,527.48. Also, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$116,025.75. Insiders have sold a total of 50,462 shares of company stock worth $781,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.40 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.