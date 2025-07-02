Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stake Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $951,741.39. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the sale, the director owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,036.76. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,565 shares of company stock worth $4,550,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

