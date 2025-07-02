Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,993 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Down 6.5%

NYSE IONQ opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.56. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $59,787,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,836.97. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Thomas sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $658,323.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,947.35. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,972,201 shares of company stock valued at $350,540,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

