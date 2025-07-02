Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,646 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stride by 14,892.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after buying an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Stride by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 332,098 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stride Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of LRN opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
