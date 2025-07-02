Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,789 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.5%

UNM opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

