Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TM opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

