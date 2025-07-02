Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

