Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,147,000 after buying an additional 567,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 53,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,223,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $707.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

