Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,911,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ambev by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546,800 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

