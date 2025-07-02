Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,828,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.80.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

