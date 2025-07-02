Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,089 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,780,584.96. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,459. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

