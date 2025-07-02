Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 903 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

