Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

