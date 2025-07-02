Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $2,618,000.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $654,521.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,679.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,990,011 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average of $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

