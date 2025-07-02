Phil Mottram Sells 30,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phil Mottram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $555,000.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after buying an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,333,000 after buying an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after buying an additional 545,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

