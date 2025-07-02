Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.33.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

