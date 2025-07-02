Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 34,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 30,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.