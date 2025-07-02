PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.07. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,979,000 after acquiring an additional 866,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 416,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,892,000 after acquiring an additional 391,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

