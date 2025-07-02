Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,841.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.