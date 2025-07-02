PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 39,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 6.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

