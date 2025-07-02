Ranald McGregor Smith Buys 438,312 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Ranald McGregor Smith bought 438,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £30,681.84 ($42,162.76).
Sabien Technology Group Stock Up 0.6%
Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.49 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.31.
Sabien Technology Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabien Technology Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.