Ranald McGregor Smith Buys 438,312 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Ranald McGregor Smith bought 438,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £30,681.84 ($42,162.76).

Sabien Technology Group Stock Up 0.6%

Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.49 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.31.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

