Raymond James Financial Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Hold

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.75.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

FM stock opened at C$24.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.81 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

