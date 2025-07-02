Reviewing Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pagegroup and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagegroup 0 3 0 1 2.50 Booz Allen Hamilton 2 7 2 1 2.17

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $134.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Pagegroup.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pagegroup and Booz Allen Hamilton”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagegroup $2.22 billion 0.48 $36.35 million N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $11.98 billion 1.11 $935.00 million $7.25 14.80

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Pagegroup.

Profitability

This table compares Pagegroup and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagegroup N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 7.81% 72.35% 11.77%

Risk and Volatility

Pagegroup has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Pagegroup on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

