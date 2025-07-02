Reviewing TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) & Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) and Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TSS and Alfa Laval, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alfa Laval 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Alfa Laval’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.87% 121.89% 11.68% Alfa Laval 11.26% 19.01% 8.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TSS and Alfa Laval”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $148.00 million 4.50 $5.98 million $0.36 73.92 Alfa Laval $6.33 billion 2.74 $699.19 million $1.75 24.01

Alfa Laval has higher revenue and earnings than TSS. Alfa Laval is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TSS has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

