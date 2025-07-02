Richard King Buys 2,600 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Richard King purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,264 ($5,859.56).

LON:OIT opened at GBX 160 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.49). The firm has a market cap of £214.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.52.

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 186.18%.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

