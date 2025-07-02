Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,695 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,639,000 after acquiring an additional 227,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $144,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $123,308,000. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $112,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,836 shares of company stock worth $4,357,459. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

