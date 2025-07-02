Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,427 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Dayforce Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DAY stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dayforce

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $259,321 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.