Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 19,975 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 510.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $108.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

