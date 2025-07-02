Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 19,975 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 510.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $108.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar Tree
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.