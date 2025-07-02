Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 6,225 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jabil alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

Jabil Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE JBL opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,628.03. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,431 shares of company stock valued at $56,239,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.