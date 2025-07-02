Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

